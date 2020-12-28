Shimla: The state has reported 242 COVID-19 positive cases on Monday, while 394 positive patients have recovered.

Kangra district has reported 54 Covid positive cases, while Shimla and Hamirpur have test 42 and 41 new cases of virus respectively. Mandi district has witness welcome outcome today as district has recorded only 13 positive cases, Bilaspur 10, Una and Chamba 8 each, Kinnaur 5, Lahaul-Spiti and Sirmour 2 each and Kullu district has report lone case of Coronavirus.

394 COVID-19 patients have also recovered and now active cases have down to 3680 in the state.

State has also reported 2 COVID-19 deaths of which one death each has been reported from Kangra and Hamirpur districts.

So far state has conducted COVID test on 7,43,724 persons of which total 54,680 positive cases were reported. So far 50,044 patients have recovered.