Shimla: Indian National Congress today celebrated its 136th foundation day. State party president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, congratulated party cadre and maintained that the party had played important role in the independence of the nation.

Rathore claimed that the Indian National Congress is an only party which had nurtured the nation’s unity and integrity.

Remembering Congress leaders, Rathore said that its leaders Mahatma Gandhi, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narsimha Roa, Dr Manmohan Singh and many others have propagated and shown the path of unity and humanity and today’s Congress is leading on it.

Earlier, Congress state President unfurled the party flag at its office.

The Indian National Congress was founded in 1885, by a British national A.O Hume. The idea of founding an organization was mooted in Shimla at Rotheny Castle, which housed Hume. The organization, which was founded to fight for the right of Indian under British rule, known as Indian National Congress.

The party has long history of struggle in the independence of the Nation and also struggle (internal and outer) to retain the power. Party has so far given 6 Prime Minister viz. Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, PV Narsimha Rao, Dr. Manmohan Singh, while equal number of former party men (Morarji Desai, Ch Charan Singh, VP Singh, Chander Shekher, HD Devegoda and I.K Gujral) had also graced the top post in the government.