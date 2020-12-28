Shimla: BJP State in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna said that his party is fully prepared for Mission Repeat in Himachal Pradesh.

On Monday, new appointed state in-charge held meetings with the various party representatives and other party workers and discussed the roadmap for ensuring party win in the2022 assembly polls in the state.

This being his first two-day visit to Himachal after being assigned the post of Himachal in-charge, he was accompanied by State co-incharge Sanjay Tandon.

Expressing satisfaction on state government’s three-year term in office, Khanna said, “Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has performed excellently and the people of the state are happy with his work.”

Just as the state government has come out with a report card in public, similarly all the MLAs of the party will go to their assembly constituencies with their report cards, he added.

He said, “Fully prepared for ‘Mission Repeat’ in the 2022 assembly polls and the party has started work on the ground.”

Later addressing the Shimla Block Meet, he said that all the party workers will make efforts to devote time for public service and will be in regular touch with the public.

“Party workers and programmes play a vital role and the party will work around these lines and work 24 hours to strengthen the party,” he said, appreciating the efforts of the party workers during the Covid-19 crisis to serve the public, he said, adding that the opposition Congress was missing at the time of pandemic.

The party workers will campaign at booth level and publicize the achievements of the centre and the state government to accomplish the target of ‘Mission Repeat’, he added.