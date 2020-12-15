Shimla: As many as 39,074 people have been challaned for not wearing masks in Himachal.

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the usage of face masks had been made mandatory for everyone across the state and was considered a punishable offence.

According to the police record, as on 15 December, as many as 39074 people were challaned for not wearing face masks and the total fine realized was Rs 1,85,64,150.

District No of Challans Fine Realised Bilaspur 1449 6,16,400 Chamba 2752 14,76,000 Hamirpur 2559 7,79,500 Kangra 5428 17,26,300 Kinnaur 801 5,27,000 Kullu 5133 32,93,900 Lahaul-Spiti 90 58,500 Mandi 2691 17,09,900 Shimla 3386 20,69,400 Sirmour 2063 12,21,600 Solan 2330 14,92,500 Una 8239 22,76,550 Baddi 2153 13,16,600 Total 39,074 1,85,64,150

Majority of the people not wearing masks were challaned in district Una, wherein 8239 people were challaned and fine realized was 22,76,550, followed by Solan district with 4483 challans and fine collected Rs 28,09,100.

In Solan district Rs 13,16,600 fine was collected as 2153 persons were challed in Baddi.

Kangra 5428 persons were challaned and Rs 17,26,300 fine collected.

Fine collected in district Kullu and Shimla were 32,93,900 and 20,69,400 respectively, as 5133 people were fined in Kullu and 3386 people in Shimla district.

Rs 616400 fine collected in Bilaspur district, Rs 147600 in Chamba, Rs 779500 in Hamirpur, Kinnaur Rs 527000, Lahaul-Spiti Rs 58,500, Mandi Rs 17,09,900, Rs 1221600 Sirmaur.

As many as 51 challans and 11 FIRs were registered for violation of gatherings of more than 50 people, for which Rs Rs 1,95,000 fine was collected.