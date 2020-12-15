Shimla: The state government has assured to develop effective mechanism to ensure proper marketing and certification of natural products so that the farmers can get better prices of their produces.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a high-level meeting to enable ‘Sustainable Food Systems Mechanism’ in Himachal Pradesh under Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojna here today, asked to initiate steps to create a proper demand and marketing of natural farming. He said that

“this would create a demand for natural products and will motivate the farmers to adopt natural farming.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to double the income of the farmers by the year 2022 and natural farming could go a long way in achieving this target, Thakur further added.

Agriculture, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar claimed that natural farming has ensured better price to the farmers, besides being good for health and environment.