Shimla: The state Health department has clarified that the Covid vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years would be provided after online booking only.

The Health Department spokesperson said that the Covid vaccination campaign for 18-44 years of age shall continue with the ongoing guidelines of online registration and pre-scheduling of sessions on Co-WIN portal till 21st June, 2021.

“After 21st June, 2021, the vaccination for this group would be done with the vaccine which is going to be provided free of cost by the Government of India,” spokesperson further added.

While clarifying the supply of vaccines, he said that the state is in touch with central government for the tentative supply/allocation of vaccine to the State and after confirmation, the State would formulate appropriate strategy regarding this, which will be conveyed to all shortly.