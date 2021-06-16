Mandi: In a major catch, Mandi police has seized atleast 8.490 kg cannabis (charas) along with illicit liquor from a residential house in the Mandi district. Police has arrested two accused in this case.

The accused have been identified as Prem Singh (61), resident of Chowki village in Katola Sub Tehsil, district Mandi and Gulab Singh (50), resident of Barohi village in Padhar Tehsil, district Mandi. Gulab Singh is the accomplice of Prem Singh and supplier of the contraband.

According to the reports, police received a secret information from its source that several persons are involved in illicit drugs trade. Taking immediate action, police conducted raid in a house located in Chowki village. The house is owned by Prem Singh.

During the raid, police found the contraband along with 24 bottles of country liquor, and 12 bottles each of beer and Indian Made Country liquor (Royal Stag). Police also found Rs 49,700 from the house.

Apart from this, a weighing machine, packaging material and financial documents were also found there which have been seized.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. Cases under section 20 and 29 of NDPS Act have been registered against the accused. A separate case of excise act has also been registered against the accused.