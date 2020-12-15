Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the mark of 50,000 Covid-19 positive cases. State has reported 435 new positive cases and 11 Covid deaths, while 576 positive patients have also recovered.

District COVID Cases Recovered Deaths Shimla 9,676 7922 226 Mandi 8,531 6754 104 Kangra 6870 5643 164 Solan 5880 4748 64 Kullu 4138 3747 79 Sirmour 2928 2686 25 Bilaspur 2615 2233 22 Chamba 2538 2198 45 Hamirpur 2512 2220 39 Una 2510 2215 31 Kinnaur 1218 1018 14 Lahaul-Spiti 1189 1111 11 Total 50196 42531 824

State has now total 50,196 Covid positive cases of which 6792 cases are active, 42531 patients have recovered, 824 patients have died while 37 have migrated out.

Himachal has recorded 11 Covid death today and 6 deaths were reported from Shimla district, 2 deaths from Kangra district, while one death each has been reported from Kullu, Mandi and Una districts.

The state so far tested 6,25,194 persons for Covid-19 and out of which 5,73,595 persons have been tested negative.