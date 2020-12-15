Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the mark of 50,000 Covid-19 positive cases. State has reported 435 new positive cases and 11 Covid deaths, while 576 positive patients have also recovered.
|District
|COVID Cases
|Recovered
|Deaths
|Shimla
|9,676
|7922
|226
|Mandi
|8,531
|6754
|104
|Kangra
|6870
|5643
|164
|Solan
|5880
|4748
|64
|Kullu
|4138
|3747
|79
|Sirmour
|2928
|2686
|25
|Bilaspur
|2615
|2233
|22
|Chamba
|2538
|2198
|45
|Hamirpur
|2512
|2220
|39
|Una
|2510
|2215
|31
|Kinnaur
|1218
|1018
|14
|Lahaul-Spiti
|1189
|1111
|11
|Total
|50196
|42531
|824
State has now total 50,196 Covid positive cases of which 6792 cases are active, 42531 patients have recovered, 824 patients have died while 37 have migrated out.
Himachal has recorded 11 Covid death today and 6 deaths were reported from Shimla district, 2 deaths from Kangra district, while one death each has been reported from Kullu, Mandi and Una districts.
The state so far tested 6,25,194 persons for Covid-19 and out of which 5,73,595 persons have been tested negative.