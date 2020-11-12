Shimla: Janjatiya Suraksha Manch has demanded to abolish the reservation right of converted tribes from the Scheduled Tribes list.

A delegation of Janjatiya Suraksha Manch, Himachal Pradesh led by its co-convenor, Hem Singh called on Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhavan, today and submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor urging him to abolish the reservation given to the converted tribes from the Scheduled Tribes list.

The memorandum states that the matter has been pending for five decades and despite 73 years of independence of the country, people of converted tribes are still enjoying the benefit of reservation.