Shimla: With 8 deaths on Sunday, the death toll due to covid-19 in Himachal has mounted to 801.

The state has reported 8 new COVID deaths. Mandi district reported 3 Covid deaths, Kangra, Shimla 2 each and 1 person has died in Hamirpur.

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 424 new COVID positive cases today.

Kangra district has reported 107 positive cases, highest in the state. Mandi district has tested 97, Shimla 77, Una 47, Hamirpur 31, Solan 16, Bilaspur and Chamba 15 each, Sirmour 10, Kullu 8 and Kinnaur district has found 1 positive case of virus.

Remote Lahaul-Spiti district has found no positive case today.

Total COVID-19 positive cases have now jumped to 49,375 of which 41,278 have recovered and 7,251 Covid cases are active in the state.

So far, state has tested 6,16,101 person and 5,66,284 were found negative of the virus.