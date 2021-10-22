Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor’s Secretariat has been completely converted into an e-office from today. Now the working of the secretariat has been made completely online.

Work of the e-office was started in the month of August and completed on October 22. The e-office solution has been developed by NIC New Delhi and implemented by the Department of Information Technology from the financial year 2016-17. All officers and officials have been trained for its use by Information Technology Department.

About 500 files have been scanned and made online, of which about 82 thousand papers have been scanned.

e-Office application was implemented to automate the file work in the departments. e-Office is a workflow-based system that replaces the existing manual handling of files with a more efficient electronic system.

This system involves all stages, including the dimerisation of inward receipts, creation of files, movement of receipts, files and the archival of records. With this system, the movement of receipts and files becomes seamless and there is more transparency in the system since each and every action was taken on a file is recorded electronically.

e-Files could be easily searched and retrieved and actions on them would be taken instantly.