Kullu/Manali: Two boys have been killed after a temporary footbridge over Solang Nullah collapsed and washed away near Manali, district Kullu.

The deceased have been identified as Krishit (13), resident of Goshal village and Rahul (14), resident of Haripur village.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday around 3:30 pm when they along with several other people were on their way to Solang village and were crossing a temporary footbridge over Solang Nullah. At the same time, the bridge suddenly collapsed and the boys were washed away in the Nullah.

Police, NDRF team and district administration reached the spot as soon as they were informed. They started a rescue operation but were unable to trace the boys on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, dead body of one of the boys was found while a hind part of the other boy was also recovered from the Beas river, within four kilometres downstream of the spot. Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. He said that the body has been handed over to his family conducting postmortem while the hind part has been kept in the mortuary.