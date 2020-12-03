Education Minister directs officers to identify and list children of three to four years

Shimla: Going to Pre School is ‘a small step for a giant exposure in a child’s life’ and valuing the need of pre-schooling, the state education department is gearing up for focusing on the pre- primary classes in the state.

Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, in a Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan meeting, directed the education department officers to identify and list children of three to four years, so that they could be motivated for enrolment in pre-primary classes.

Thakur said that courses would be formulated for pre-primary classes as per New Education Policy.

The Minister said that in the year 2020-21, about 28,430 students enrolled online in pre-primary class in 3840 schools of the state, even during Covid-19. Efforts would be made to start pre-primary classes in all schools of the State and to increase the strength of students in pre-primary classes, he further added.

Appreciating the endeavour of the Education Department during the COVID-19 pandemic, minister said the Education Department has made all-out effort to ensure that educational activities of students do not get affected due to Covid-19.