The Central Government has transferred the responsibility for the repair, maintenance and construction of several sections of National Highways in Himachal Pradesh to the State Government. The decision has been notified by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways under Section 5 of the National Highways Act, 1956.

According to the notification, the move amends a 2005 order and authorises the Himachal Pradesh Government to execute construction, repair and maintenance works on a number of National Highway stretches across the state. However, roads located in border areas and those of strategic importance will continue to remain under the jurisdiction of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), as was the case earlier.

The order specifically lists several sections of National Highway 3. Under the new arrangement, most stretches will now be handled by the state government. However, certain sections will remain outside its purview, including the approximately 26-km stretch between Nadaun and Hamirpur, the nearly 106-km stretch covering Mandi–Kullu and Kullu–Manali, and the roughly 187-km stretch from Manali to the Himachal-Ladakh border via Keylong.

Similarly, most stretches of National Highway 303 have been placed under the responsibility of the state government, except the 31.40-km stretch between Ranital and Nadaun. Works related to some sections of National Highway 305 will also be carried out by the state government, while the stretch from Powari to the India-Tibet border near Shipkila via Chini will continue to be maintained by the BRO.

Regarding National Highway 105, the Centre has assigned the responsibility of all sections to the state government except the stretch from the Haryana-Himachal border to Nalagarh. For National Highway 7, the notification allows construction, repair and maintenance work on the stretch between Paonta Sahib and the Himachal-Uttarakhand border to be executed through the state government, while excluding certain specific segments.

In addition, works related to sections of National Highway 503A, National Highway 505A, National Highway 705, National Highway 707, National Highway 907A and National Highway 154A located within Himachal Pradesh will also be executed through the state government.

The Centre has clarified that while the execution of works has been entrusted to the state government, all activities must strictly follow the provisions and rules laid down in the National Highways Act.

National Highways form the backbone of the country’s road transport network, linking major cities, states and important regions. While policy decisions and ownership remain with the Central Government, the work of construction, repair and maintenance is often carried out through state governments or specialised agencies, depending on administrative and strategic requirements.