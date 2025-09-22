Shimla: Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh has warned of strict action against officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over irregularities in the ongoing four-lane construction projects across Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat on Monday, Singh alleged that Phase 2 of the four-lane project was being executed in a haphazard manner. He said complaints from affected areas had brought to light serious lapses in the work, and both police and the administration have been directed to act on them without delay.

“If the four-lane is constructed haphazardly, action will be taken against officials,” Singh cautioned, making it clear that even senior officers would not be spared if they attempted to exert pressure or cover up lapses.

Citing the Paonta-Hatkoti Highway (NH-707) as an example, the minister said the work had been carried out improperly. He added that locals who raised their voices against these irregularities were being silenced, which the government would not tolerate. Representatives from affected areas had also met him to explain the situation, while police had confirmed receiving related complaints.

The minister said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be briefed on the matter as soon as he returned to Shimla. He urged NHAI officials to take immediate corrective steps, warning that failure to do so would invite tough measures from the government.