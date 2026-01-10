Shimla: A six-storey residential building in Chalaunthi area of the state capital developed major cracks late Friday night, forcing 15 families to vacate their homes in the middle of the night amid freezing temperatures.

The evacuation began around 10 pm after cracks on the walls of the building suddenly widened, triggering panic among residents. By around 11 pm, all families living in the building, including children and elderly members, were asked to step out as a precautionary measure. With no immediate alternative arrangements, many residents were left standing on the street with their belongings in the cold.

The building located on the Chalaunthi bypass belongs to Anant Ram and houses 15 families, including the owner. Tenants said minor cracks had started appearing on the walls nearly three days ago. A four-lane tunnel is currently under construction directly beneath the building, raising serious concerns about the safety of the structure.

Residents said they had complained to the construction company and the district administration after noticing the initial cracks. Officials of the four-lane construction company reportedly inspected the building at that time and claimed there was no immediate threat.

However, the situation worsened abruptly on Friday night when the cracks expanded significantly. Following this, employees of the construction company, along with police personnel, reached the spot and instructed residents to evacuate the building immediately to avoid any mishap.

Cracks were also reported on the nearby Dhalli–Sanjauli bypass road, prompting authorities to close the stretch to traffic late at night. Police were deployed in the area to restrict movement and ensure public safety.

Additional District Magistrate Pankaj Sharma reached the site around 11 pm to take stock of the situation. Officials said further inspection would be conducted to assess the stability of the building and determine the exact cause of the cracks.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over infrastructure projects and tunnelling activities in Shimla and their impact on residential buildings in the fragile hill city.