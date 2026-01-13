In an effort to reduce repeated road damage and high maintenance costs, the Public Works Department (PWD) has begun a pilot project using new road repair technologies aimed at improving durability and resistance to water damage. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said Cement Grouted Bituminous Macadam (CGBM) and Stabilised Base Layer Technology have been selected for trial, with the Shoghi–Mehli road chosen for initial implementation.

The Minister said the PWD maintains around 35,000 km of roads across Himachal Pradesh and is working to improve road quality and ensure safe, all-weather connectivity. However, harsh weather conditions, water-logging and weak ground conditions lead to repeated damage to nearly 20 per cent of the road network, resulting in frequent repairs and rising maintenance expenditure.

To address the issue on a long-term basis, Vikramaditya Singh said the department has decided to adopt modern and proven construction technologies that can strengthen roads and reduce the need for repeated repairs. After discussions with the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), the pilot project has been launched on damaged stretches of the Shoghi–Mehli road.

He said the new methods are expected to make roads capable of carrying heavy traffic while offering greater resistance to water damage. With the use of these technologies, roads are expected to last up to 10 years, which would significantly lower overall maintenance costs and provide a smoother and safer driving experience for commuters.

The Minister added that these technologies are already being used successfully by several States under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and other government schemes, as well as by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

A presentation on the new technologies and the progress of work on the Shoghi–Mehli road was also made during the review. Vikramaditya Singh said directions have been issued to form a committee to identify more road stretches where these technologies can be adopted under the Annual Maintenance Plan for 2026–27.