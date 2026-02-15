Shimla: The alignment of the proposed 27-kilometre Shimla–Shalaghat four-lane highway will be redrawn, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) set to begin a fresh survey and prepare a new Detailed Project Report (DPR) from March. The move is expected to alter the alignment prepared nearly four years ago.

The project is part of the larger Shimla–Mataur four-lane plan and aims to ease travel between the state capital Shimla and Lower Himachal. Officials said that after the new survey, the earlier alignment — prepared in 2022 for a two-lane road — will be revised to suit a four-lane highway. No DPR had been submitted at that time.

NHAI has initiated the tender process to appoint a consultant to conduct the survey and prepare the DPR. The survey work is expected to begin in March. After the DPR is finalised and tenders are awarded, construction of the four-lane road is likely to start by the end of this year.

The proposed highway may pass through several villages in Shimla Rural, including Jathiadevi. The state government is planning to develop a new Shimla town in Jathiadevi, and it is being proposed that the township will be connected to the four-lane road. Shimla Rural MLA and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has earlier indicated that efforts would be made to link nearby villages to the project.

However, the exact alignment and its proximity to the proposed township will be determined only after completion of the fresh survey. NHAI officials have said that while finalising the alignment, efforts will be made to minimise damage to populated areas.