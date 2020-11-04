Shimla: In order to ensure quality drinking water in the state, rural drinking water and sanitation committees are being constituted in all gram panchayats of the state according to the guidelines of the Jal Jeevan Mission, Chief Secretary Anil Kumar Khachi revealed in a review meeting of the State Water and Sanitation Mission.

Photo: HP IPR

A total of 47 laboratories have been set up to ensure the availability of clean drinking water in the state and it would also be ensured that all district level laboratories are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Laboratories (NABL), Khachi further added.

Chief Secretary said that by April 2020, 9,21,653 households have been provided drinking water connections and by March 2021, a total of 2,66,209 households will be provided tap water out of which 1,81,747 households have already been given drinking water connections.

Till now all the houses in Kandaghat, Pooh, Lahaul and Spiti development blocks, 311 panchayats and 5,081 villages of the state have been provided with tap water, he said.

In this financial year, 243.10 crore rupees have been received from the Central Government for Jal Jeevan Mission. The Union Government has initiated a hundred-day campaign from 2nd October and under which 16,889 schools, 18,925 Anganwadi centers and 43 Ashramshalas will be provided with tap water.