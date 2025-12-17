The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has submitted its report to Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap on the sinkhole that appeared on the roadside at Bhattakufar. The report says the sinkhole was caused mainly by leaks in two water supply pipes, while human-induced factors such as vibrations from tunnel construction also contributed to the incident.

According to the GSI findings, a field survey was conducted on November 22, 2025. The sinkhole measured 2.2 metres in length, 1.5 metres in width and around 4 metres in depth. The report has recommended a complete halt to blasting work for the tunnel under construction, though it has clarified that there is no restriction on manual work at the site.

Taking note of the report, the Deputy Commissioner has sought a detailed response from the company engaged in tunnel construction for the four-lane highway. The company has been asked to submit records of the survey conducted in March 2024 at the time when tunnel work began. The administration has also directed the firm to provide details of all correspondence held with government departments during the construction period and the steps taken to implement safety-related suggestions, along with specific dates.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the safety of lives and property remains the administration’s top priority. He said cracks have appeared in several houses located in the area affected by the tunnel construction. A team from the district administration has personally inspected these houses. The construction company will prepare a damage assessment report, after which the administration will ensure that affected residents receive compensation.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the GSI report has primarily linked the sinkhole to leaking water pipes. Acting swiftly, the Jal Shakti Department has repaired the damaged pipes. Officials said a reducer installed at that spot was causing the leakage.

The Jal Shakti Department has now been asked to submit a comprehensive report identifying the location of all underground pipelines in the area impacted by the tunnel work, so that further risks can be avoided.

Additional District Magistrate (Protocol) Jyoti Rana, District Revenue Officer Sumedh Sharma and other officials were present during the meeting in which the GSI report and follow-up actions were reviewed.