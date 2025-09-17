Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is pushing for faster execution of road infrastructure projects, with Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh assuring full support of the state government to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH). Chairing the first meeting of the Special Task Force Committee in Shimla on Tuesday, Singh appreciated the efforts of NHAI and MoRTH for restoring damaged highways during the recent spell of unprecedented rainfall.

The meeting reviewed key issues hampering the progress of national highway projects in the state, including land acquisition, forest clearance, environmental concerns, dredging of the Beas River, utility shifting, and the identification of dumping sites. Stressing that roads play a pivotal role in tourism, trade, and the overall economy, Singh directed officials to resolve pending matters on priority and in close coordination with central agencies.

“We must ensure that no time is lost in clearing bottlenecks. Roads are the backbone of Himachal’s economy and vital for both trade and tourism,” the Minister said while calling for improved inter-departmental coordination to overcome hurdles.

He further emphasised that steps should be taken in a time-bound manner to minimise losses during disasters. Singh also directed that the genuine grievances of residents affected by infrastructure development must be addressed without delay.

The Minister assured that the state government will extend full cooperation for the timely completion of projects of national importance and reiterated that highways are central to the state’s economic and social connectivity.