Shimla: The state government has decided to provide dedicated vehicles in identified Community Health Centres to transport the Covid-19 patients under home isolation to health institution for treatment.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in the meeting with senior officers of the State Government today, said “if in any case the covid patient under treatment at home are required to be shifted to the hospital for treatment, may face difficulty in getting a proper vehicle for transportation to hospital.”

The CM said that these vehicles would be fitted with a fiber glass to separate the driver cabin from the rear seat. Two vehicles would be provided in every such institution to facilitate the patients, in addition to this, as many as 30 ambulances have been added from the districts to supplement the emergency services, CM further added.

Chief Minister said that walk in Kiosk have been placed in few places of the State to collect the samples of the people. He also asked the officers to ensure wide publicity of the same so that general public could derive benefit of the same.

Jai Ram Thakur said that effective mechanism be evolved to ensure atleast one telephone call of a doctor to a patient under treatment at home to enquire about their health.

Chief Minister claimed of no dearth of dedicated covid beds in the State and oxygen cylinders/ facilities were also available in sufficient number. He said that the State Government has increased the covid testing in the State to ensure effective tracking of the patients and to avoid any further spread of the virus.