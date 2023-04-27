Shimla: Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur and State President Dr Rajeev Bindal visited Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital on Thursday, demanding a thorough investigation into the fire that damaged the hospital’s new Out Patient Department (OPD).

The fire, which started in the canteen of the hospital’s new OPD block, was reportedly sparked by a gas cylinder explosion. Hospital staff and emergency responders quickly evacuated the building and worked to control the fire, which spread rapidly throughout the canteen. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Speaking to reporters, Jairam Thakur expressed his concern over the incident and called for serious action by the state government and the administration. “Due to the fire in IGMC, the hospital suffered heavy losses,” Thakur said and further added, “We should learn from this incident and think about such incidents not happening in the future.”

Thakur further stated that the way the fire started, its consequences could have been very serious. He demanded that an inquiry committee be appointed to investigate the matter and ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.

शिमला के IGMC में आग लगने की खबर सुन कर हमने IGMC पहुँच कर मौक़े का जायज़ा लिया, यह बेहद चिंताजनक हादसा है मैं इसे लेकर बहुत चिंतित हूँ, देवी देवताओं का शुक्र है कि यहाँ उपचाराधीन सभी मरीज़ों सहित अन्य सभी लोग सुरक्षित है, संकट की इस घड़ी में हम आपके साथ है। pic.twitter.com/PUT4iGxx79 — Jairam Thakur 🇮🇳 (@jairamthakurbjp) April 27, 2023

The incident has caused panic among patients and their families, who were present at the hospital at the time of the incident. The hospital administration has assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of patients and staff.

The incident at IGMC Hospital has raised concerns about the safety and security of hospitals across the state. It is hoped that the state government and the administration will take swift action to ensure the safety of patients and staff in all hospitals across the state.