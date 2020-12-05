Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister hoped that the National Education Policy 2020 will address growing developmental imperatives of our country and revamping of all aspects of the education structure, including its regulation and governance, to create a new system that is aligned with the aspirational goals of 21st century education.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, in a Webinar on National Education Policy organized by WEEXPO India 2020, a Karnataka based India’s largest virtual education show from Shimla today, said that the National Education Policy envisions an education system rooted in Indian ethos that contributes directly to transforming India, that is Bharat, sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high-quality education to all, and thereby making India a global knowledge superpower.

Thakur said that the Policy envisages that the curriculum and pedagogy of our institutions must develop among the students a deep sense of respect towards the Fundamental Duties and Constitutional values, bonding with one’s country, and a conscious awareness of one’s roles and responsibilities in a changing world. Jai Ram Thakur said

“vision of the Policy is to instill among the learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and living, and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen”

Chief Minister said that New Education Policy was implemented after 34 long years and vowed to effectively implement the Policy in the State. He said that several steps have also being initiated to achieve the desired goals.