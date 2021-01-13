Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 2 Covid deaths and 93 positive cases on Tuesday.

71 positive patients have also recovered from the virus and now state has 830 active coronavirus cases. Kangra has 211 and Hamirpur district has 128 Covid positive cases, while other districts have below 100 positive cases.

Shimla district has witnessed good improvement as today only 3 positive cases were reported, while Kangra has 29, Hamirpur 21, Mandi 15, Sirmour 14, Solan and Una 3 each, while Kullu recorded 2 positive cases and Bilapsur, Chamba and Kinnaur reported 1 case each. Lahaul-Spiti district has recorded no new positive COVID infection. Lahaul-Spiti district has only 5 active cases now.

State has total 56,689 positive cases of which 54,895 patients have recovered, 951 patients have died so far.