Shimla: To facilitate the people of the State to obtain permission for organising event, the state government has started event registration portal.

A State government spokesperson said that those wanting to organise any kind of social, cultural, political or any other kind of event in the state, can obtain permission from the administration by registering on https://covid.hp.gov.in.

Applicant will have to furnish all details including type of event and will also have to mentioned the number of attendees on the portal. Applicant will also need to provide Documentary Proof (Address proof/ Aadhaar etc. / invitation Card of Function) on the portal.

Following the sudden increase in the covid cases, the state government has imposed certain restriction to avoid social gathering. However, after curtailing the number of people on social gathering to 50 people only, and necessary permission from District Administration – Deputy Commissioner / SDM/ Tehsildar of the area, rush was witnessed at the concerned offices and now the state government started the portal to avoid large gatherings in public offices.