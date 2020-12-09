Shimla: As many as 528 doctors have tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal.

According to data upto 7 December, available with the Health Department those Corona warriors rendering their services doctors were the highest to be infected to Covid-19, followed by 407 paramedics, 41 ASHA Workers and 57 Safai Karamcharis.

One doctor in Mandi district and two paramedics in Shimla district succumbed to the disease in the line of duty.

Kangra and Shimla district had 150 doctors each testing positive for Covid-19, while Mandi 77, Solan 32, Kullu 25, Chamba 24, Hamirpur 19, Bilaspur 15, Sirmaur 12,  Una and Lahul-Spiti 10 each and Kinnaur 4 tested positive for Covid-19.   

Sr. NoDistrictDoctor infectedDeath
1Bilaspur15 
2Chamba24 
3Hamirpur19 
4Kangra150 
5Kinnaur4 
6Kullu25 
7Lahaul-Spiti10 
8Mandi771
9Shimla150 
10Sirmour12 
11Solan32 
12Una10 
 Total5281

Highest 108 paramedics in Mandi district tested positive for Covid-19, 56 Solan, 53 Shimla, 32 each Bilaspur, Una and Kangra, 22 each Sirmaur and Kullu, Chamba 18, Hamirpur 14, 10 Lahaul-Spiti and 8 Kinnaur district.

Sr. NoDistrictParamedics infectedDeath
1Bilaspur32 
2Chamba18 
3Hamirpur14 
4Kangra32 
5Kinnaur8 
6Kullu22 
7Lahaul-Spiti10 
8Mandi108 
9Shimla532
10Sirmour22 
11Solan561
12Una32 
 Total4073

