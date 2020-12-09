Shimla: As many as 528 doctors have tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal.

According to data upto 7 December, available with the Health Department those Corona warriors rendering their services doctors were the highest to be infected to Covid-19, followed by 407 paramedics, 41 ASHA Workers and 57 Safai Karamcharis.

One doctor in Mandi district and two paramedics in Shimla district succumbed to the disease in the line of duty.

Kangra and Shimla district had 150 doctors each testing positive for Covid-19, while Mandi 77, Solan 32, Kullu 25, Chamba 24, Hamirpur 19, Bilaspur 15, Sirmaur 12, Una and Lahul-Spiti 10 each and Kinnaur 4 tested positive for Covid-19.

Sr. No District Doctor infected Death 1 Bilaspur 15 2 Chamba 24 3 Hamirpur 19 4 Kangra 150 5 Kinnaur 4 6 Kullu 25 7 Lahaul-Spiti 10 8 Mandi 77 1 9 Shimla 150 10 Sirmour 12 11 Solan 32 12 Una 10 Total 528 1

Highest 108 paramedics in Mandi district tested positive for Covid-19, 56 Solan, 53 Shimla, 32 each Bilaspur, Una and Kangra, 22 each Sirmaur and Kullu, Chamba 18, Hamirpur 14, 10 Lahaul-Spiti and 8 Kinnaur district.