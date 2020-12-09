Shimla: The state government has completed all necessary preparations for making vaccine available to people of the State have been completed. In a State Steering Committee to make vaccine available to people, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi revealed that the vaccine would be provided in phased manner.

Preparations for storage facility of vaccines have also been completed, Awasthi said and further added that about 386 places have been identified in the state for storage of vaccine.

Secretary said that an extensive campaign would be organised in the state for making the vaccine available to people, for which 3700 vaccinators would be providing their services.

Necessary training and tools would be provided to the vaccinators and preparations for disposal of biomedical wastes have also been made, health secretary added.

Secretary Health said that initially the vaccine would be given to 80 thousand Health Care Workers and other front-line workers, including police, sanitation workers, etc. He said that health workers of government and non-government organisations would be included in it and other people would be given vaccination in phased manner after that.