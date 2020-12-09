Generally, most of us choose to have a relaxing holiday in the comfort of our own homes. But, with the best part of this year having spent at home in pursuit of social distancing and hygiene, everyone is looking for a change.

Fortunately, a place called Crossroads B&B cocooned amidst the lush green deodar forest in the hill town of Shimla inspires you to leave monotony life behind and come to a place that’s quiet, cosy and socially isolated.

This bed & breakfast is situated at a walking distance from the Mall Road, at a stone’s throw away from the nearby tourist attractions such as the historic Mall Road, Ridge, Kali Bari Temple, Lakkar Bazaar, and the Advanced Studies are at a walking distance from here.

To be precise, The Mall is just 200 meter away while Jakhoo Temple and the Shimla-Kalka railway – a UNESCO World Heritage Site are 1 km away from the property.

The lodge is located in the gorgeous and tranquil location that offers unparalleled views of the valley and snow-covered Himalayan ranges. With thick forests in the backdrop, this destination provides a unique experience and an air of rustic charm combined with modern interiors.

Accommodation

Each room in the lodge is fully furnished and includes a private bathroom with a shower and free toiletries. The accommodation offers free Wi-Fi to the guests who want to stay connected during the vacation.

Tariff: Rs 3000

Location: Near Marina Hotel, Shimla

Amenities

Clean and hygienic beddings

Family rooms

Each room has a private bath

Heating

24-hour free Wi-Fi internet access

24-hour hot and cold water supply

Accessible rooftop

Parking available

Cab on call

24-hour doctors on call

24-hour front desk

Safety and hygiene

Staff follows all necessary safety protocols that are directed by the local authorities.

Contactless check-in/check-out

Cashless payment available

Physical distancing rules followed as per the local government guidelines

Screens or physical barriers placed between staff and guests in appropriate areas

Each room includes a hand sanitizer

Shared stationery, menus, magazines, newspapers, etc. are removed from the property

Access to health care professionals

First-aid kit available

Proper facility for sanitizing each room, as well as laundry, linens, towels, etc., to provide a COVID-19 safe stay

Food

The property offers a detailed menu including Indian, continental, and Chinese cuisines. Food items are served fresh to guests in their rooms or dining area.

Food and drink safety

Proper physical distancing is followed in common areas

Properly covered food is delivered to guests

Well-sanitized cutlery

How to book a room?

You can book a room at Crossroads B&B by: HP Helpline Tourism Pvt. Ltd. +91 9816026770/ +91 9830626770 Email: [email protected]

Guest reviews

1. What we really liked about the lodge was the view from our room. Another good thing was that it’s situated near the Mall, so you don’t have to spend on a cab to visit the main attractions in Shimla.

2. The lodge is well-furnished and cosy. Good for family stay. However, the staff should be more active to meet the needs of their guests. Aside from that, everything is perfectly fine.

3. The lodge is beautiful inside out. The interior is pretty decent with a wooden ceiling, walls, and flooring. I really liked the location of the hotel, as it’s very near to the Mall road – where you can easily find amazing eateries and bakery shops to enjoy a variety of dishes and confectioneries.

4. I recently visited with my family in this lodge. What I liked here is that they are strictly following the safety protocols directed to prevent coronavirus. Therefore, it’s safe to stay even at the time of the pandemic outbreak.

5. From the interior to basic facilities and outside views, everything is on point. But the food served here is not that great. It’s decent but not too delicious. However, it doesn’t matter much because the lodge is near Mall Road where you can easily find various restaurants and bakeries for enjoying different meals.