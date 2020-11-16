Mandi: Seven migrant labourers from Bihar were killed and one was injured when an ill-fated pickup vehicle fell from the Gharat bridge on Mandi-Ner Chowk highway into a rivulet.

Photo: DD News

Mandi Police said six people died on the spot, while two injured were taken to a zonal hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries. She added that the driver of the vehicle was injured and was undergoing treatment in Mandi hospital. Labourers had come on a bus from Ludhiana.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt to any person) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में सड़क हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। सरकार राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटी हुई है। इस दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं : PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 16, 2020

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also expressed grief over the unfortunate death of seven workers. He said that the officers of district administration rushed to the accident site and immediately started the relief and rescue operation. He said that at this moment of distress the government was with the affected families and would provide them all possible help.

मंडी के समीप देर रात हुए सड़क हादसे में 7 मज़दूरों की दुःखद मृत्यु तथा चालक के घायल होने की घटना से दुःखी हूं।



दुःख की इस घड़ी में हमारी सरकार पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ है।



ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति तथा घायल को शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ प्राप्त होने की कामना करता हूँ। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 16, 2020

BJP National president and Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda has also expressed grief and prayed almighty to give strength to the family members.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के मंडी में सड़क हादसे की खबर से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। इस दुर्घटना में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं।

इस कठिन समय में प्रदेश भाजपा और हिमाचल सरकार शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ है। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 16, 2020

Himachal Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore also expressed his grief over the loss of lives.

Senior Congress leader and Himachal Congress in-charge Rajeev Shukla has expressed grief and demanded government to give compensation to the labourers family.