Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government today launched ‘Him Suraksha Abhiyan’ to sensitize the people regarding Covid-19 pandemic and to collect information regarding symptoms of diseases like TB, Leprosy, sugar, blood pressure etc. by door to door campaign in the State.

The campaign will start from 25th November to 27th December, 2020 throughout the State.

About 8,000 teams comprising of Health, Ayurveda, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj Departments, District Administration and NGOs would be involved in this campaign which would ensure door to door data collection of health parameters of the people.

State CM Jai Ram Thakur urged the people of the State to provide compelete support to the health workers by providing them accurate information about their diseases and health parameters.

The Chief Minister said that not only symptomatic patients with probable Covid-19 would be detected through this campaign but patients with other ailments would also be listed through campaign. He said that this would help in providing them better health services.

Jai Ram Thakur said that although the number of Covid-19 patients and deaths related to COVID-19 has witnessed a sharp spike during the last about one month but still the situation was under control.