Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a fresh resurgence in Covid cases. On Wednesday, the state has recorded 4 Covid deaths and 256 fresh virus cases.

As per the NHM report, a 35 years old female from Chamba succumbed to the virus, while 40 years old male from Shimla also fell pray to the Covid. 49 years old from Una and 71 years old from Kangra are other mortality due to the Covid in the state.

The NHM has recorded 256 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Chamba district recorded 64 new cases, followed by Mandi 54, 38 Hamirpur, 34 Kangra, 28 Shimla, 14 Kullu,9 Bilaspur, 4 each in Solan and Lahaul-Spiti, 3 in Kinnaur while Sirmour and Una districts have recorded 2 and 1 Covid case respectively.

Active caseloads have also jumped to 1610 in the state of which Mandi has the highest 345 active cases followed by 305 in Chamba, 249 in Kangra and 230 in Shimla district.

Sirmour district has 15 active cases, while Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts have 20 and 23 cases respectively.

So far, the state has tested 207088 positive cases of which 201923 have recovered and 3515 have died from the illness.