Solan: Solan based Shoolini University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Graduate Institute of Natural Products, College of Medicine, Chang Gung University, Taiwan on Monday.

In a virtual ceremony, Prof TL Hwang signed the MoU from Taiwan University and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. PK Khosla signed from Shoolini University.

The pact was signed to initiate student exchange at Under-graduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and Ph.D. level and opportunities for future research funding, and both the institutions consented to offer residential facilities and fellowship as initial support to eligible students.

Faculties from both sides initiated the plan and set their goals to perform research related activities, drug discovery for disease like osteoporosis, microbial infection, asthma, and CNS disorders, and implementation of the interdisciplinary approach of biological disciplines would be put forward.

Prof. Khosla shared the research achievements of Shoolini University and talked about the ranking across the globe. He also mentioned about seven faculty members of Shoolini University stood under 2 per cent of global list of scientists, released by Stanford University.

Prof. Rohit Goyal, Controller of Examination (COE), Shoolini University talked about the possibilities of natural products-based research aligning with the aim of Shoolini University of harnessing the Himalayan biodiversity.