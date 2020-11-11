Shimla: Setting a target for the next twenty years, Satluj Jal Vidhyut Nigam, a Public sector undertaking is aiming to be a 5000 MW Company by 2023, 12000 MW Company by 2030 and 25000 MW Company by 2040.

It has also planned an investment of Rs 35,000 crore during the next five years to add 3000-4000 MW to its generation capacity.

This was disclosed by SJVN, Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma while addressing the media persons here on Wednesday.

He said that the net worth of the company is Rs 11,759.31 crores (as on 31 March, 2020) and has necessary financial strengths to fund the equity portion for developing new projects.

The current installed capacity of SJVN is 2016.51 MW that comprises 1912 MW Hydro, 97.6 MW Wind Power, 6.91 MW Solar Power, besides one transmission line of 86 km length, he informed.

In its pursuit for expansion of the Company, SJVN has ventured into new Projects for development and has expanded its base from the state of Himachal Pradesh to Pan India and has also set its footprints abroad. Currently, SJVN is in the process of harnessing power Projects which are in different stages of development. These Projects include thirteen Hydro Projects, two Solar and one Thermal project, which on completion will add 5574 MW of capacity.

“Total portfolio of SJVN is 7690 MW, out of which 2016.51 MW is in Operation Stage, 3356 MW is in Construction Stage, 588 MW is in Pre-construction & Investment Approval Stage and 1730 MW is under Survey and Investigation Stage. Besides, 217 Km 400 kV D/c transmission line from Arun-3 HEP in Nepal to Bathnaha on Nepal-India border is also under construction,” he said.

Till date SJVN has paid a total dividend of Rs. 7553.05 crores to its shareholders which include Rs. 4931.80 crores paid to Government of India, Rs 1943.99 crores to Government of Himachal Pradesh and Rs. 677.26 crores to the public, he added.