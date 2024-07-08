Koksar – In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, the Koksar Panchayat in the tribal area of Lahaul has announced a complete ban on single-use plastic, effective from August 1. This decision follows a robust initiative led by five women’s groups in the Gram Panchayat meeting.

The ban encompasses several key locations, including the North Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Pagalnala, Koksar, Gramphoo, Rakshi Dhank, Rohtang, Doharni, Chhatdu, Batal, and Chandratal. It applies to all business institutions, shops, and villages within the Panchayat’s jurisdiction. The rapid growth of tourism in Koksar and Sissu Panchayat, spurred by the construction of the Atal Tunnel, has increased the need for effective waste management. Currently, the Panchayat employs four personnel for garbage collection, a number deemed insufficient for the rising demands.

The resolution to ban single-use plastic was unanimously passed in a villagers’ meeting on Sunday, initiated by the women’s groups of Koksar Panchayat. The prohibited items include chips packets, biscuit wrappers, toffee packaging, namkeen packets, plastic glasses, plates, spoons, and other single-use plastics.

Sachin Mirupa, the Pradhan of Koksar Panchayat, confirmed the ban, emphasizing the community’s commitment to maintaining cleanliness. Mirupa announced that information boards and dustbins would be installed at various locations to support this initiative. Mirupa also warned that any individual found using or selling single-use plastic would face strict action.