Shimla: Singing sensation Hansraj Raghuwanshi new song ‘Shiv Smaye Mujhme’ has received overwhelming response on the YouTube as it garners 1,786,472 views in on 48 hours.

Song was premiered Jan 2, it was noticed immediately and liked by 244K YouTube users.

Hansraj Raghuwanshi become overnight sensation in 2019 when his song “Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari” become hit and so far this song has grossed over 1 Billion views on YouTube.

Most of his Songs have received overwhelming response from music lovers.

