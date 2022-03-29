Nahan: Two persons have drowned in the Markanda river in the Sirmour district.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Kumar (18) and Gurvinder Singh (18), both residents of Chidawali, Nahan.

According to reports, the mishap occurred on Tuesday near Nahan when they along with their two other friends had gone swimming in the river. While swimming, Amit and Gurvinder drowned.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information. Police took out the dead bodies from the river and took them to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) HQ Minakshi Devi confirmed the report and said that police is conducting the investigation