11 Dharamshala MC employees test positive

Shimla: Covid-19 is gripping Shimla district as district has been witnessing sharp surge of Coronavirus infection from past few weeks. Today only Shimla district has reported 200 new cases.

As per report Himachal reported has reported 584 positive cases while 574 positive patients also recovered.

Shimla district has maximum 200 cases, while Mandi reported 92 and Kullu reported 70 positive cases. Kangra district has reported 59 positive cases and 11 alone tested of employees of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation.

State has also reported 12 Covid deaths out of which 4 deaths have been reported from Mandi district, 3 deaths each from Shimla and Kullu districts while one death each has been reported from Kangra and Chamba districts.

State has total 30,740 positive cases of which 6,772 cases are active, 23,484 patients have recovered, 455 patients have died while 22 have migrated out.