Coronavirus cases crosses 29000 mark, 416 died

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh on Friday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths in last 24-hours, taking the death toll in the state to 416 so far.

With 239 having been cured, 825 people tested positive today which is the highest so far in a single day. The total confirmed tally has reached to 29,008 mark.

There are 6739 active cases, while 21,824 have been cured.

416 Fatalities reported from various districts include 11 Bilaspur, Chamba 21, Hamirpur 18,Kangra 81, Kinnaur 9, Kullu 42, Lahaul-Spiti 5, Mandi 51, Shimla 100, Sirmaur 19, Solan 43 and Una 16.