New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed junior Minister of Finance Anurag Thakur as the election in-charge of the party for the upcoming local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shahnawaz Hussain and Sanjay Bhatia, MP form Haryana has been appointed deputy in-charge of the election.

Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections will be held in 8 phases from November 28 to December 22.

The BJP on Saturday had already announced the list of star campaigners for Jammu and Kashmir District Development Council (DDC) elections. The list includes Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Partap Sarangi, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, and other leaders namely, General VK Singh, Tarun Chug, Shahnawaz Hussain, Zaffar-ul-Islam and Dushyant Gautam.

Earlier, the BJP had released its first list of 72 candidates for the first phase of upcoming elections in J&K. The BJP announced 35 candidates for the Jammu region and 37 for the Kashmir valley.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A and bifurcation of state of Jammu Kashmir into tow Union Territory by carving out Ladakh as a separate Union Territory, District Development Council elections will be first election in the valley. BJP will aim to silence its critics by putting a impressive show in the election.