Shimla – The Medha Protsahan Yojana, an initiative aimed at providing free coaching to students in state schools, has come under scrutiny following allegations of irregularities in the selection process. Concerns have been raised regarding the adherence to rules and fairness in selecting beneficiaries of the scheme, prompting written complaints from aggrieved students and parents.

A glaring issue brought to light is the questionable inclusion of students in the program without due consideration of their academic performance. It has been revealed that certain students, currently enrolled in class 12, were listed as beneficiaries despite their results not being available at the time of application. In one such instance from a government school in Kangra district, a student’s marks recorded in the application form were lower than the marks obtained upon passing the class 12 examinations.

Furthermore, discrepancies have been observed in the eligibility criteria for the graduate category, which requires candidates to have either passed or appeared for the class 12 examinations. Shockingly, out of the 277 graduate candidates selected in the 2022-2023 selection list, a mere 55 had passed the class 12 examinations, while the majority were still awaiting their results.

Students enrolled in class 12 during the 2023-2024 academic year were provided coaching under the scheme, despite many of them not having received their results at the time of selection. This has raised questions about the fairness and transparency of the selection process, with concerns over the inclusion of candidates based on incomplete information.

Responding to the allegations, the Education Department has acknowledged flaws in the selection process and assured corrective action. In compliance with court orders, instructions have been issued to finalize the selection list in June this year, after the declaration of class 12 results and the conclusion of the Code of Conduct period. The list will comprise 500 students selected based on merit, determined by their performance in the class 12 examinations.

The officer at the Higher Education Department clarified that merit is the sole criterion for selection in the Medha Protsahan Yojana, reaffirming the department’s commitment to transparency. He encouraged students with grievances to directly engage with the Education Department for resolution.

As the controversy unfolds, stakeholders await the outcome of the investigation and hope for measures to rectify the alleged irregularities, ensuring equitable access to educational opportunities for all deserving students.