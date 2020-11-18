Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress has suggested CM Jai Ram Thakur to come up with an effective plan to curb the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Congress state president Kuldeep Singh Rathore, in a letter to the CM, pointed out that the state government has completely failed to control the situation and now cases are multiplying at alarming rate.

Rathore also challenged the decision of government of allowing entry to all industrial / Agricultural labourers without following Covid protocol. He also termed the decision of opening of Schools and colleges bizarre and further claimed that the decision led to multiplication in cases.

Congress president claimed that the state is battling with the medical infra as well as the state has only 2 doctors for 100 patients. And as Covid cases are multiplying rapidly and thus there are severe shortage of ventilator, and now even Covid patients are being admitted in triage ward because of non-availability of space.