The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has implemented new age criteria for leadership roles at the Mandal and district levels, signaling a push toward empowering younger leaders. The decision, issued through an official communication from the party high command, sets an upper age limit of 60 for district presidents and restricts Mandal president appointments to individuals under 45.

The initiative aims to strengthen the party by bringing in fresh faces and active workers with a strong mass base. Preference will also be given to those who contribute significantly to party growth, such as enrolling at least 50 new members. The BJP high command believes this will invigorate the organization, ensuring a more dynamic and structured setup.

“The participation of youth power will make the party more organized and robust,” stated a party insider. Mandal presidents are set to be appointed by December 15, while district presidents will be finalized by December 30. The new leadership will take charge starting January 1, 2025, ushering in a fresh wave of enthusiasm and energy within the party.

Former BJP state president and MLA from Una Sadar constituency, Satpal Satti, expressed his support for the age restrictions, emphasizing the importance of youth leadership. He noted that BJP has consistently worked to modernize its organizational structure, citing the creation of specialized cells like the IT and social media wings as examples.

“This move aligns with the party’s vision of fostering young leadership. I am not in the race for the Himachal BJP state president post. My focus remains on strengthening the party and providing opportunities for new faces,” Satti said, dismissing any speculation about his candidacy for top state leadership roles.

The decision underscores BJP’s strategic shift towards nurturing a younger cadre, reflecting its long-term organizational goals. By setting these limits, the party not only encourages greater youth participation but also ensures that experienced leaders mentor and transition responsibilities to the next generation.