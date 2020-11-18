Shimla: State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today flagged off Medical Mobile Unit Jeevan Dhara, Mobile Health and Wellness Centre from the Ridge Shimla.

The Medical Mobile Unit is aimed at providing complete range of health care services for population living in remote, inaccessible, unserved and underserved areas of the State.

Chief Minister said that keeping in view the unfavourable topography and to provide better health care service delivery to the people, Jeevan Dhara was an ambitious step in this direction. He said the van would function as a Mobile Primary Health Centre.

शिमला के रिज मैदान पर स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम जीवनधारा मोबाइल मेडिकल यूनिट्स को हरी झण्डी दिखाकर कर रवाना किया।



प्रदेश में स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं को और सुदृढ़ बनाने के लिए हमने 3 सालों में कई महत्वपूर्ण कदम उठाए हैं।



स्वास्थ्य विभाग को इस विशेष पहल के लिए साधुवाद। pic.twitter.com/ACsTY1UmJe — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) November 18, 2020

To begin with 10 mobile vans has been pressed into service to provide free health care to the people. Out of these 10 vans, 2 each would be provided in Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts and 1 each for Chamba, Kullu, Sirmaur and Solan districts, CM further added.

The Health and Wellness Van will have basic facilities such as diagnostic, testing facilities for various ailments, besides requisite drugs and supplies as prescribed for a Primary Health Centre. All sort of screening and medical consultancy will be free of cost.

Medical Van will have one Medical Officer, one Pharmacist, Laboratory Technician and Class-IV employee. And it would coordinate with Community Health Officer/ANM in Sub Centre- Health Wellness Centre.

State CM also flagged off TB Detection Vans. Six such TB Detection Vans would be pressed into service to ensure early detection of TB patients.