Advanced Mobile Unit Can Treat 200 Patients Simultaneously, Equipped with X-ray Machines, Blood Sample Kits, Ventilators, Operating Theatre, Medicines, and Essential Medical Equipment

Bilaspur – In a significant advancement for disaster preparedness, Himachal Pradesh is set to enhance its emergency response capabilities with the introduction of a mobile hospital under the Bhishma Project. Supported by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this disaster hospital named Arogya Maitri will be operational at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur within the next two to three months.

The mobile hospital is designed to provide immediate medical help in the event of any major natural disaster or humanitarian crisis. In emergencies, the mobile unit can be transported swiftly to the affected area by helicopter or truck, and it can be fully operational in just eight minutes. The hospital’s equipment is packed in 36 boxes weighing about 720 kg, designed to withstand impacts and remain water-resistant, ensuring functionality even in challenging conditions.

It’s learned that the mobile hospital will soon be available at AIIMS Bilaspur. This facility will enable a team of AIIMS doctors and other staff to quickly reach disaster sites and provide immediate medical treatment. The mobile hospital can simultaneously treat up to 200 injured individuals and is equipped with X-ray machines, blood sample kits, ventilators, an operating theatre, medicines, and other essential medical equipment.

AIIMS has developed a separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for this mobile hospital, ensuring timely and efficient medical response during disasters. The AIIMS control room will be linked with the control room at the Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner’s office, providing 24-hour coordination and service. This connection will ensure that information about any major incident or accident is quickly relayed to AIIMS, enabling a rapid response.

According to AIIMS Medical Superintendent Dr. Dinesh Verma, AIIMS Bilaspur will now coordinate with all districts across the state. This interconnected control room system will facilitate prompt communication and deployment of medical resources in times of crisis.