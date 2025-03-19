Bilaspur: The mysterious death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi has raised serious questions, with speculation mounting over whether it was a case of suicide or foul play. Negi, a resident of Kinnaur, had been missing since March 10. His body was discovered in Gobindsagar Lake on Tuesday, triggering protests from HPPCL employees and calls for a high-level investigation.

Following the recovery of Negi’s body, a post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS Bilaspur on Wednesday. Employees of the corporation staged a protest at the AIIMS campus, raising slogans against the management and demanding strict action against those responsible. Protestors, including residents of Kinnaur, expressed outrage over the circumstances surrounding Negi’s death.

Government Assures Investigation; Opposition Calls for CBI Inquiry

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the issue in the state Assembly on Wednesday, extending his condolences and announcing that an Additional Chief Secretary (ACS)-level officer would investigate the matter. “Despite efforts from police officials and family members, he could not be traced earlier. His body was identified through his driving license. The government will ensure a thorough probe and take legal action against those responsible,” Sukhu stated.

Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur questioned whether Negi’s death was a suicide or the result of external pressure. “There are many unanswered questions. What kind of pressure was he under? Who was behind it? Over the years, concerns have been raised about the working conditions at HPPCL. The family is demanding a high-level investigation, and I strongly believe the case should be transferred to the CBI,” he stated.

Family Alleges Harassment; Employee Unrest Grows

Negi’s wife had earlier written to the Chief Minister, accusing senior officials of harassment. The government had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to locate him. Fishermen discovered his body on Tuesday morning in the Gah Ghori area under the Talai police station. Police retrieved the body and informed Negi’s family for identification. CCTV footage last captured him in Ghumarwin on March 10 after he travelled there from Shimla by taxi.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi met the family, who revealed that Negi had been under severe work-related pressure, leading to mental distress. Bilaspur DSP Madan Dhiman stated that the exact cause of death would only be determined after the post-mortem and forensic reports.

Employees of HPPCL have voiced strong opposition against the corporation’s management, citing workplace stress. Many employees have written to the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Director General of Police (DGP), demanding a high-level probe. “The allegations made by Negi’s wife must be thoroughly investigated. Employees have been working under extreme pressure for the past two years, and this case should not be brushed aside,” stated the letter signed by numerous employees. The employees have also pledged full cooperation in the investigation process.

With growing public outrage and mounting political pressure, all eyes are now on the forensic findings, which will reveal whether Negi’s death was a case of suicide or if foul play was involved.