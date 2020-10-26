Shimla: A day after former BJP MP Rajan Sushant has announced to form a political party, his old party colleagues have trained gun against him and blamed him for putting himself above party lines.

BJP senior leader and Cabinet Minister of Industries Bikram Singh has called Rajan Sushant an ambitious and opportunist politician. Singh said

“Whichever party he stayed in, he never had contentment and was never loyal to his party. He considers himself superior and is always making unrestrained rhetoric”

Bikram Singh said that Rajan Sushant has always given preference to his personal interests and benefits. He has never hesitated to put public interest on the stake for power and now he has been completely exposed, Bikram Singh further added.

Terming forming political party a stunt, Industries Minister said that Rajan Sushant keeps searching for excuses to be in a headline. He also dared Sushant to come out with his contribution for the state and region-he had represented.

Earlier, yesterday, Rajan Sushant has announced to float a new political outfit ‘Hamari Party, Himachal Party.’ He announced to contest all 68 assembly constituencies in the forthcoming assembly election.