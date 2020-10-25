Shimla: Claiming to provide a third alternative, former BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Rajant Sushant from Kangra announced floating a new political outfit in Himachal Pradesh.

Talking to media persons on Sunday, Sushant said, “A new political party Hamari Party, Himachal Party has been floated keeping in view the need and situation in the state.”

“The state was in dire need of the people’s own regional party and they are in the position to decide the future of the state. The state has Chief Minister for namesake as they do not take decisions and look up to Centre. State is deprived of its rights and resources,” said Sushant.

His new party, he said will contest all the 68 seats in the assembly elections to be held in 2022.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP government led by Jai Ram Thakur, he said, “Employment is a grave concern in the state. As many as 10 lakh youth are registered with the employment exchange and around 3 lakh have been rendered job-less due to COVID pandemic. The government has failed miserably in providing secure employment to them. The government is providing jobs only on contract, self-financing and outsource basis.”

The financial condition of the state is under severe crisis, he said, adding that the state is heavily under debt of Rs 57,500 crore and if situation is not improved the condition will worsen.

Both the successive Congress and BJP governments have been unsuccessful in improving the fiscal health of the state, he said.