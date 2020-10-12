Rajnath Singh dedicates 44 Bridges Built by BRO across seven States and UTs, lays Foundation Stone for Nechiphu Tunnel

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicated 44 permanent major bridges to the nation and also laid foundation stone of Nechiphu Tunnel through video conferencing from New Delhi today.

Rajnath Singh said that all these bridges would go a long way in providing better connectivity to the border areas of the country.

Out of these total 44 bridges inaugurated, two bridges were in Himachal Pradesh which includes Darcha Barsi bridge on the Manali-Sarchu-Leh highway. The bridge, spanning 360 meter runs over Bhaga river at Darcha and is the second longest bridge in the country. This bridge has been constructed by spending Rs. 27.25 crore.

Besides improving the flow of traffic, the new bridge, would prove helpful in increased load carrying ability. Darcha is located in Lahaul region, about 33 kms ahead of Keylong, at a height of 11020 ft, which is the last permanent settlement on this route in the state. The project has been accomplished by 70 Road Construction Company of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Another bridge dedicated today by Union Raksha Mantri is 110-meter Palchan bridge constructed over Beas river on Manali-Solang-Leh highway. This bridge has been constructed by spending an amount of Rs. 12.83 crore.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also laid Foundation Stone of the strategically important Nechiphu Tunnel on the road to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh. This 450 mtrs long, bi-lane tunnel would ensure all weather connectivity across Nechiphu Pass besides providing a safe and secure passage through accident prone areas.

Lt Gen Harpal Singh, DG BRO, said the 44 bridges of various spans ranging from 30 mtrs to 484 mtrs are located in J&K (10), Ladakh (08), Himachal Pradesh (02), Punjab (04), Uttarakhand (08), Arunachal Pradesh (08) and Sikkim (04). They are of strategic importance and have been designed to facilitate movement of heavy civil & military traffic in border areas.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur joined the event from his official residence Oakover. Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda, Chief Engineer BRO Brig.M.S. Baghi and Col. J.S. Bargoti were present at Shimla, whereas Education Minister Govind Thakur and Member of Parliament Ram Swaroop Sharma joined the event through video conference.