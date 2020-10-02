Manali: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today laid foundation stone of Calibration Lab Building at Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) under ‘Project Anshankan’ in district Kullu. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also accompanied the Union Minister.

The Calibration Lab would be constructed at a cost of Rs. 736.18 lakh which would go a long way in efficient and time bound calibration of variety of sensors to be deployed in Field Locations in snow bound regions.

Earlier, the SASE authorities made a detailed presentation regarding their activities before the Union Minister, Chief Minister and other dignitaries.

SASE is working in avalanche forecasting, artificial triggering and structural control in snowbound mountainous areas. SASE also participated in the Indian Antarctic Programme with research activities on the areas of Antarctic snow cover/ ice sheet surface energy balance and melt estimation.

Earlier, Union Minister Rajnath Singh was welcomed by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on his arrival at SASE Helipad at Manali in Kullu district today.

Rajnath Singh visited the Atal Tunnel Rohtang, which is to be dedicated to the nation tomorrow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They also visited the North and South Portals of the tunnel and reviewed the arrangements.

Director General Border Roads Organisation Lt. General Harpal Singh briefed the Union Minister regarding the event, salient features of Atal Tunnel and preparedness related to the inauguration of this project of strategic importance.